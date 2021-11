安迪・華荷市值16萬元作品《仙女》　盲盒方式2,000元混贋品售出

An artist:



(1) bought an Andy Warhol drawing for $20,000



(2) made 999 high-quality forgeries of it



(3) shuffled them together



(4) sold each of the 1,000 drawings for $250 each



"If you pay your $250 maybe you’ll get the original $20,000 Warhol, but you’ll never know." pic.twitter.com/jEF3kdBHke